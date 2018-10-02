Logie Naidoo, granddaughter of Mohandas Gandhi, Ela Gandhi, Consulate General India, Dr Shashank Vikram, and guests at a prestigious event held in celebration of the 149th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at the Phoenix Settlement in Inanda, Durban on Tuesday, 2 October. The event incorporated the United Nations International Day of
non-violence and Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations, a declared national holiday of India which is observed annually on the same day. Next year the country will celebrate Gandhi’s 150th birthday anniversary.
Gandhi’s birth anniversary observed
