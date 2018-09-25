A charity 8 ball pool competition to raise funds for the Esselen and Lenham Young Stars junior development (Under-11 and U-13 soccer development) will be hosted at Robs Tavern, 60 Hannaford Drive, Phoenix, on Saturday, 29 September at 1.30pm.

The 8 ball singles pool competition follows the success of the previous three tournaments where 160 teams participated and were watched by a large crowd of spectators.

Competition co-ordinator, Steve Govender, said, “All three pool competitions were very successful and were watched by a good crowd. This year, it was suggested that the tournament will be on a knock-out basis from the first to the third round thereafter the semi-finals

and the finals will be on the format (best of three).

There will also be a second pool table. So if you have what it takes to test your skills on the pool table then Robs Tavern is the place to be on 29 September.

“There will be cash awards for the winner and attractive trophies and medals for runners up and semi-finalists. Auto Gear once again came on board as the main sponsor. The community is encouraged to support this competition as the proceeds will go towards supporting the Esselen and Lenham Young Stars junior development, who are being taken away from the streets and engaged in constructive activities.”

For more information contact Steve on 076 037 1023 or 031 507 5851.