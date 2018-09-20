

Calling all couch potatoes, elite runners, fat-bike riders and everyone in between to enter the ROX Beach Classic running/cycling/ walking event at 8am on Sunday, 23 September in uMhlanga. The event is in aid of local lifesavers.

UMhlanga Rocks Surf Lifesaving Club (ROX) will host the event as a fundraiser to help budding junior lifesavers and nippers to attend the 2019 South African Lifesaving Championships in Port Elizabeth.

ROX’s charity partner, The Cows – a fundraising arm of CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation – will attend the event and will accept donations on the day. Look out for helpers dressed in their signature fun cow suits.

Event entrants can choose between 14km or 8km run routes, a 14km fat-bike beach trail and a 4km family fun run/walk. There are cash prizes for the winning male and female each in the 14km events.

Routes are along the beach and will be marshalled with water points at Peace Cottage and Umdloti Tidal Pool. What other events offer magnificent, world-class sea views 100% of the way?

The 14km run/fat-bike route takes entrants from ROX clubhouse to Umdloti tidal pool and back, while the 8km route goes from ROX to Peace Cottage and back. The 4km route takes you to uMhlanga River mouth and back to ROX.

The Rox Beach Classic is a revival of the uMhlanga Rocks Surf Lifesaving Club (ROX) Beach Run, which was first organised in 1973 and was a popular fixture on the ROX calendar for many years. The beach run took participants from ROX to Umdloti Lifesavers and back.

The event was later named the ‘Cliff Honneysett Memorial Run’. Cliff Honneysett was beach manager in uMhlanga from 1962 till 1989, and one of the first professional lifeguards. He also looked after the shark nets off uMhlanga before the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board was formed and took on the sole responsibility of servicing and maintenance of the nets.

Enter online at www.roag.co.za or do a manual entry on the day from 6am to 8am. Entry fees are R120 for the 14km routes, R100 for the 8km and R70 for the 4km event.