Approximately a year ago, a Durban resident was fighting for his life in a hospital ICU. Now Matthew Legemaate who underwent a life saving heart and lung transplant last year, is gearing himself for another challenge.

When he takes his place as a cyclist in the Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic on 21 October, Legemaate will reflect on the saying ‘A quitter never wins and a winner never quits’.

His road to recovery is a remarkable one. He had two health issues to deal with since he was born. Just days after giving birth, his parents were told that he was stricken with a heart problem.

Then when he was a teenager, the hospital doctors gave his parents an oxygen machine which they needed to plug into their electricity supply at home to enable him to breathe. Legemaate said he pulled through because of the super support he got from his family, God’s grace and the gifted hands of the surgical team.

“With spring in the air it is appropriate to say that I have a spring in my step. The surgery changed my life. When the pain and side effects of the medication subsided after the transplant, my breathing was vastly different from what I was previously accustomed to. I have been given a new lease on life,” he said.

Lagemaate said his biokineticist, Justin Bircher, had suggested they cycle in the Amashova together to celebrate the first anniversary of his surgery.

“I always think of the anonymous donor whose heart and lungs had kept my life ticking along. I want to express my gratitude to the donor’s loved ones for the tremendous gesture. When I was a toddler few people would have given me a chance to survive. I have beaten the odds,” said Legemaate.

He said he wants to wear the tag Hero777 as a mark of respect to his donor.

“I was on the donor waiting list for six years. Six years may not seem a long time but to an individual like me it is a long wait. As a survivor I urge fit and healthy people to register as donors. I will devote my time in the future to encourage people to sign up as donors,” he said.

Amashova race director, Annie Batchelder said, “Legemaate has shown great courage. We admire his fighting spirit and are delighted to have him aboard. We hope that his story will inspire others to be positive irrespective of their circumstances.”