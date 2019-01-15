Community based non-profit organisation, Phoenix Foundation Trust is offering a free training programme to uplift the youth from the community.

Segai Kiston, an executive of the organisation said whilst the students of 2018 are looking forward to the New Year and hoping to engage themselves in a job, the previous year’s students are yet to find a suitable job.

“The unemployment rate is a continuous subject for discussion. Until students secure a job of their choice it may take months or even years. Meanwhile what do they do?

“There is an old saying that goes, ‘An idle mind is a devil’s worship’, with that being said, it is important that the youth is engaged in constructive activities by spending their time in a community or youth based organisations,” said Kiston.

According to Kiston, the Phoenix Foundation Trust which works with youth from Phoenix and surrounding areas has introduced a free training programme that will assist school leavers.

“Many youths have found our various projects highly beneficial to them. We call upon more youths to become part of the various youth projects that we run on an annual basis,” added Kiston.

Interested individuals can contact the Phoenix Foundation Trust on

031 500 2391.