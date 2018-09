Satin Candy recently joined forces with the Robin Hood Foundation’s Clothes for Africa to donate pre-loved bras for Jabulani self-care centre’s Mahala Market.

Leonie Hensby of Satin Candy in Kloof said, “We were delighted to have been involved in this initiative. Seeing how excited the gogo’s were as they shopped for free was a heart warming experience. We are glad to have made a change in their lives.”