The Phoenix Cricket Club is encouraging the public to enrol for cricket lessons which are free to the community. The club, which has been in existence for the past 25 years trains at the Stonebridge Cricket Grounds every Saturday at 8am and 2pm for seniors and juniors respectively.

President of the Phoenix Cricket Club, Bradley Chetty said since the club’s inception in 1993, they have been offering free coaching to the community and the club has achieved so much throughout the years. “We are the largest club in Phoenix with six senior divisions and three junior divisions which are affiliated to the Durban and District Cricket Union and Kwazulu-Natal Cricket. PCC is committed to engage children from the community in good quality sport and we have highly talented members who always manage to give their undivided attention to our youths.”

According to Chetty, their aim and goal is to protect children and their children’s future by ensuring that they are taken off the streets and are involved in sports as it play a big role by instilling values and discipline in a child’s life. “We need to start getting our kids involved in sports because we are losing them to cellphones, gadgets and substance abuse at a young age. Kids who have been with us over the years are able to play high level cricket and have travelled across the country displaying their skills.

“We encourage other members of the community to also take up this great opportunity,” added Chetty.



For more information contact the club management team, U11 manager, Allan Jungbathur on 073 383 2058, U13 manager, Vikash on 083 286 0064, U15 manager, Rajesh Kivar on 073 152 4646, or club secretary, Shanon Kasaval on 072 636 2150.