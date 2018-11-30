“The elderly are soft targets and vulnerable to the attacks of those who have brutality on their mind.”Merebank ward councillor, Aubrey Snyman, shared those sentiments following the recent callous murder of 79-year-old granny, Dhanwathie Fakira.

Fakira from Arcot Place was stabbed to death allegedly by her former tenant, apparently after a dispute over outstanding rent.

The 37-year-old suspect was traced and arrested by Wentworth police. He appeared in court on Wednesday. According to Snyman, Fakira, allegedly questioned the former tenant about outstanding rent when the suspect visited her.

The money issue apparently irked him and triggered the bloody attack on the granny. Wentworth SAPS communications officer, Captain MP Gumede, said: “Wentworth SAPS members were alerted to the murder at about 4:15pm. Police, including Vispol and detectives proceeded to the scene at Arcot Place. The victim, a 79-year-old woman was declared deceased prior to the arrival of police.” Gumede said people who were at the scene first, had informed police that the victim was still alive when they got there.

“The deceased named the attacker who stabbed her on her face and neck before she succumbed to her injuries. The suspect fled the scene. The investigating officer followed up on leads and arrested the suspect at 3am in the Durban North area where he was hiding. The suspect is in custody,” said Gumede.

Snyman said the violence inflicted on the granny is unacceptable. “On the day the 16 Days of Activism Against Violence on Women and Children, an elderly woman’s life ended in cold-blood. Awareness against such crimes are highlighted in the community by police, NGOs and religious organisations,” he said.

Snyman said it is difficult to comprehend why Fakira was murdered and in such brutal fashion. “I am of the view that the activism period must stretch over 365 days and not for 16 days only. Upon hearing of the granny’s death, I immediately rushed to her home and was horrified to hear of the brutal attack,” said Snyman.

He said he hopes that the judiciary will ensure that the punishment meted out to the accused will befit the crime.

“My condolences go to the family of the deceased. I urge people to ensure that there is someone present with elderly people at all times for their safety and peace of mind,” said Snyman.