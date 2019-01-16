A grisly discovery was made on Saturday evening when a foetus was found dumped in a rubbish bin on Bertha Mkhize Street (Victoria Street) in central Durban.





Netcare 911 media liaison officer, Shawn Herbst, said, “At 6:05pm on Saturday evening, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a baby found in a dustbin. Reports from the scene indicate that the foetus of a male was found wrapped in a bag and discarded in the dustbin. The foetus was assessed on scene by an Emergency Care Practitioner and officially declared deceased.”

“A case of concealment of birth is being investigated by Durban Central SAPS. It is alleged that a foetus believed to be five months old was found dumped in a dust bin at Victoria and Queen Street. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala.



Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a newborn baby boy was rescued in the nick of time from certain death after he was dumped by his mother in a garbage pile, in Verulam, on Monday morning. Members of North Coast private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call from a member of public requesting assistance after a local scrap collector heard a baby crying in a bin packet that was tied and dumped on the side of the road.

RUSA head, Prem Balram, said, “Upon arrival at the scene, medics found the baby in the bin packet wrapped in a denim garment. They cut the umbilical cord which was still attached to the placenta. The child was examined and found to be free of injury. While examining the baby boy, a municipal bin truck drove past the scene and the workers were in the process of uplifting bin bags which were left for collection on the road side. Had the child not been found in time he would have been thrown into the back of the truck. The baby was transported to hospital for further medical attention and was found to be in good health. He weighed in just over two kilograms.”



Balram added, “RUSA members made a determined effort to find the woman responsible for the heinous acting of dumping her child with the garbage. Investigations led us to a home about a 100 metres away from where the baby was abandoned. The woman initially denied throwing her baby away with the rubbish but confessed to delivering the baby on her own at her home.



Police were alerted and arrested the mother. She has been detained at Verulam SAPS and faces charges of attempted murder and child abandonment.”