Five suspects who are alleged to have robbed a business on Chartford Road in Phoenix on Thursday, were arrested by police shortly after the crime. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said that the suspects between the ages of 17 and 24, were arrested on 10 October, following a business robbery that took place at a business premises on Chartford Road in Phoenix.



“It is alleged that at 12:20pm, employees were at a supermarket in Phoenix when five men entered the premises. At gunpoint, the suspects demanded cash and cigarettes from employees. They robbed employees of an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones, cigarettes, airtime vouchers as well as an airtime machine. One of the employees was assaulted by the suspects with the butt of a firearm. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.” According to Naicker,police officers from Phoenix immediately responded when they received a report of the robbery and an operation was conducted.

“Other law enforcement agencies joined in the operation and the getaway vehicle was spotted travelling towards Inanda. The vehicle was intercepted and five suspects were placed under arrest. Police seized two toy guns, gloves, an Okapi knife, as well as, the stolen property that were found in the possession of the suspects,” Brig Naicker said.

He said investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen at Inanda earlier this month. The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court facing charges of robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain L Naidoo, said, “It is alleged by the complainant that she was at her place of employment when five unknown males entered the supermarket.

“One of the suspects pointed a firearm at her and demanded cash. They then came behind the counter to where the complainant was and took R8 000 cash from the till as well as cellphones and assorted cigarettes to the value of R12 000. An unknown amount of airtime was taken as well as an airtime machine.”

According to Naidoo, one of the employees was assaulted by the suspects with the butt of a firearm, however, no serious injuries were sustained. “After taking the items, the suspects fled the scene in what looked like a Hyundai Accent motor vehicle with registration NU134 843,” she added.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated police officers in Phoenix who arrested five men as they fled the scene of a robbery on a business premises.

“Our reaction times to these crimes is very important and we appreciate the fact that most victims of crime contact police immediately which enables us to close off escape routes swiftly. We need to send a clear message to criminals that citizens will not take these crimes lying down and are working with police to bring them down,” he said.

Phoenix Community Police Forum chairman, Umesh Singh, said, “This is good news to hear that five suspects were arrested minutes after the crime. These thugs pounce on innocent victims and make a killing with their ill-gotten gains.

“They must know that the public and police are fed-up with crime and much is being done to curb it. Well done to the fast-acting police-officers.”