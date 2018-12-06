





Rescure Care paramedics had their hands full trying to save five people that were injured during a collision on Sunday, 2 December. The incident took place on the N3 Pinetown Bound at the Paradise Valley offramp around 5am, according to Rescue Care spokesperson, Garith Jamieson.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided in a rear impact collision before the one vehicle tore in half and overturned leaving the occupants entrapped in the wreckage.

“Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the entrapped whilst the Durban Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic tools to cut the patients free. A total of five people from both vehicles had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required,”Jamieson said. He said events leading up to the crash are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.