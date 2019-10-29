As fireworks lit up the skies across Phoenix over the weekend, festivities were marred when Bruno a German Shepherd, unwittingly picked up a firecracker in his mouth and it exploded in his throat, on Saturday.

The horrific incident was reported by Glen Ashley based organisation, Kingdom Cats Sanctuary, on their Facebook page, in a desperate appeal for financial assistance to

help with the canine’s vet bill.

“With regards to the circumstances surrounding this, the dog belongs to a family from Phoenix, who live in a complex. They were having a braai and Bruno was outside with them. A cracker had been thrown but before the family could react, he picked it up and it detonated in his mouth. They immediately rushed him to the vet and contributed towards his bill. The child that threw the cracker was severely traumatised after the incident. Bruno is doing well, still sedated with an antibiotic drip in case of infection,” the Kingdom Cats Sanctuary Facebook post read.







Bruno was rushed to the Ashburne Veterinary Clinic in Glen Ashley. He was swiftly assessed and according to Kingdom Cats Sanctuary, x-rays revealed there was no damage to his throat. He was sedated and sleeping. Updates on his progress reveal that Bruno has been on a drip and his temperature which was very high, dropped to normal limits whilst he slept.

Members of the public empathised with the injured canine’s plight and dug deep into their pockets to ensure his treatment has been paid for.Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid, Neeri Naidoo of Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT) said that her organisation was inundated with calls of missing dogs, found dogs and dogs who were in distress.

“We attended to a dog in the Grove-End area who narrowly escaped injury after children tied fireworks to the dog’s tail. Fortunately, the incident was spotted and the fireworks were swiftly removed before it could detonate. Another dog panicked and was found stuck between burglar bars. The bars had to be cut to release the frantic dog,” Naidoo said. She said in the next week, they will sadly discover more incidents as during the period when fireworks are lit, dogs and cats are usually highly distressed and flee in panic. “They look for refuge. They are often injured and lie in that way till they are hopefully found and can be treated,” added Naidoo.







She said she was aware of the injury to Bruno but her organisation did not respond. “I have, since finding out about Bruno, visited him at the vet where he was stable at the time. I will be following up on his progress,” said Naidoo. The post about Bruno elicited quite a debate on Facebook as social media users and pet lovers clashed over the prevalence of fireworks. “I have seven dogs and there were fireworks far away from my house yet four of my seven dogs were hyperventilating and petrified the entire night. Fireworks are a problem. Imagine the animals that do not have a home to hide away in and what about all the wild animals. I have no objection to silent fireworks but animals – all animals – have heightened senses and the bangs scare the living crap out of them,” a Facebook user shared. (sic) Another social media poster, commented, “So sad that animals and even people have to suffer during celebrations where fireworks are let off.” (sic) The Phoenix Tabloid contacted the Ashburne Veterinary Clinic for an update on Bruno, however, the vet was busy in consultation.