Scores of fans were left disappointed along Queen Nandi Drive this morning, when the Springboks couldn’t make their way through the area today. The Springbok victory tour bus was supposed to pass through Queen Nandi Drive making its way to Durban City Hall via Chris Hani Road, to give fans the opportunity to see the Webb Ellis trophy.

Fans adorned in their green and gold Springboks t-shirts, armed with South African flags and Vuvuzelas waited in anticipation to celebrate with the team, but they were a no show.

After about 30 minutes of waiting, fans were told that the team would not be passing through the area as was indicated by eThekwini Municipality. Many fans showed their disappointment while others demanded answers as to why they were not informed earlier about the sudden change of plans.

Earlier in the day, the fans were singing songs like Shosholoza and Zizojika Izinto in unity celebrating the Springbok victory and coming together as a nation.

Tabloid Newspapers journalists were on scene and spoke to some of the excited fans

