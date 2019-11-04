The family of Rydalvale murder victim, Chandraka Singh, 68, is crying out for justice after the accused in the grandfather’s murder was denied bail when he appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Omar Cassim, grandson of murdered Chandraka Singh carries a picture of his slain granddad outside court

The 31-year-old murder accused faces a count of murder and possession of heroin.

The suspect was remanded in custody and will re-appear in court on 18 November when a plea for bail will be heard. Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid, Singh’s grandson, Omar Cassim, said his family wants justice to be served so the accused does not have the opportunity to take another life. “My grandfather suffered a cruel and painful beating at the hands of the accused. Being such an elderly man, he had a broken jaw and wrist as well as spinal and skull injuries. To think how he must have suffered during the vicious assault,” said an incensed Cassim.

He said through all of those vicious injuries, all that was taken was a cellphone. “That is beyond comprehension,” he added. Singh was only found a day after the brutal assault on 3 October. He was bound with an extension cord, according to police. He was admitted to hospital and succumbed to his injuries on 5 October.



“I think for anyone, losing a loved one to murder isn’t easy. To see what my mom and her brothers went through was terrible. We just want justice to be served and to get some closure as to why the accused did this? What was the purpose of it?” questioned Cassim.

“I am not sure if drug addiction was the motive for my grandfather’s murder but I assume so as the accused was charged for being in possession of heroin and a rock pipe was discovered at the murder scene. However, this still doesn’t explain as to why he would take my grandfathers life. My grandfather didn’t support the use of drugs, in fact he wouldn’t even drink alcohol in his house,” an emotional Cassim said. “We sent off my grandfather’s soul happily and peacefully but I don’t think we, as a family, will not rest until justice is served as deserved. Someone like the accused is a hazard to society. This time it was my grandpa, tomorrow it could be somebody else’s child or wife or parent,” he added.