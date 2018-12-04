Within a space of one week, the Chatsworth community has seen yet another young life cut short. On Thursday 29 November, Dinolan Kuppersamy (26) was found dead at his home in Woodhurst, by his sister and neighbour.

Dinolan Kuppersamy

Kuppersamy, who was well known in the community, is described as a sweet, caring, loving individual, whose suicide came as a shock.

Communications officer of the eThekwini Inner South cluster, Cpt Cheryl Pillay said, “SAPS is currently investigating an inquest docket.

“We urge all children and adults that are feeling suicidal to seek help with one of the various organisations that offer a listening ear to those in need,” said Pillay. The Ward Committee held a fundraiser to aid the family with Kuppersamy’s burial. Ward Committee head, Famida Govender has extended her sympathies to the family.

Dinolan’s parents, Deena and Suri Kuppersamy were not open for a comment at the time of print. The family also did not permit usage of Dinolan’s picture.