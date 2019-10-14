Thabo Donono Mkhuphuki, 25, who was charged for opening a false case, has been convicted and fined R1 000.

“He pleaded guilty in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court. The sentence is welcomed by police as a warning to those who open false cases and waste valuable police resources in the process,” said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, provincial police spokesperson.

Said Zwane: ” On 28 September , the accused reported that his vehicle was hijacked in the Margate policing precinct. He alleged he picked up a hitchhiker and that the latter had hijacked him .

“Detectives probing the case were not convinced with his story and he later admitted that he was not hijacked, after being confronted with the suspicions by detectives. A case of defeating the ends of justice was opened against him and he was charged accordingly.”