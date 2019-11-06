RUSA boss Prem Balram, and the apprehended teen suspect

A 19-year-old Merebank woman and an accomplice were apprehended recently and handed over to police, following an elaborate and shocking plot to extort cash and jewellery from a victim whom they contacted via Facebook Messenger.

Crimefighters, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), planned a sting operation after the desperate victim contacted them for assistance. “Serina Sathanand arrived at Reaction Unit South Africa on the morning of 28 October. She requested assistance after she was contacted by a person named Joey Naidoo via Facebook Messenger claiming that he had videos of her masturbating. She believed that the video was created after she video chatted to a person she met on Facebook who led her to believed that he was a wealthy businessman in Dubai.

A Reaction Unit South Africa officer with the arrested accomplice



The victim denied circulating any videos and believed that the video was of someone else and that her face was digitally altered. The person behind the profile initially uploaded the video on Porn Hub and removed it after Sathanand informed him that she would give in to his demands which included R5 000 in cash. The victim was expected to leave the money at a pre-arranged location in Merebank,” Balram said.

“Reaction officers in marked and unmarked vehicles proceeded to the area and kept observation for the suspect. When the suspect arrived, the victim drove towards him. Reaction officers in an unmarked vehicle drove to the victim’s vehicle and apprehended the man as he attempted to flee.

“During an interview, he confirmed that he was sent to uplift the items by his employer’s 19-year-old daughter and was promised a share. He then led RUSA officers to a home in Merebank and confronted the female,” added Balram. “In the presence of her parents, the suspect became emotional and confirmed that she and a friend had created a series of fake profiles and started communicating with the victim. They began threatening her and managed to locate her residence which they took pictures of and sent to her. For a period of two weeks, they badgered and threaten to expose the victim with a video which they allegedly had. Sathanand registered a criminal case of extortion after she was given a deadline to hand over the money or jewels or have the video uploaded to Facebook and porn sites,” Balram said.

“Reaction officers then seized the suspect’s Samsung J5 and a Huawei P30 and found the fake Facebook profiles and three porn videos with the victim’s face. The female was immediately placed under arrest. The suspects were handed over to Wentworth SAPS,” said Balram. “These cases are becoming all too common and we urge women and young girls to refrain from sharing personal information, including pictures, with strangers over the internet and on social media.

“We caution women not to expose your face or birth marks and tattoos in nude pictures.

Pictures and information can be hacked and digitally altered whilst being shared on various porn sites, reducing one’s reputation to tatters whilst destroying family relationships as well,” he added.

“If you find yourself a victim of such circumstances, contact the relevant authorities for assistance and ensure a case is registered with SAPS,” Balram said. Police were contacted for comment and at the time of publishing, did not respond.