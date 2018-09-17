EThekwini Municipality warns the community of a new scam that is currently targeting pensioners.

Pensioners are being scammed via telephonic calls by persons pretending to be municipal officials offering a rebate for water meters.

EThekwini Municipality’s communications acting head, Mandla Nsele, said, “The caller issues a reference number to the resident and informs them that they will be contacted by another official in the coming days and a form would need to be completed and signed to qualify for the rebate.

“The municipality confirms that there is no such process nor under any circumstances will customers be asked to make on the spot cash payments. The only rebate currently offered by the municipality is a rates rebate and no other service.”

He said property owners qualify for the rebate on their primary property when they turn 60. This rebate is renewed annually. Both new application forms and renewal forms are found on the municipal website. All rebate renewal forms are completed and submitted to municipal offices.

Payments are made strictly only via our municipal banking halls, Sizakala centres and or third party collectors indicated on the bill. Any new application by a pensioner can be done at any of the customer service centres or downloaded via www.durban.gov.za and submitted via email or at one of the municipal customer or Sizakala centres.

Customers are urged to be vigilant to avoid falling prey to criminals posing as municipal employees. Any representative of the municipality will have an ID tag with a photograph, ID or employee number with the municipal logo.

If residents are suspicious of anything, they can contact the toll free number 080 311 11 11, email http://correspondence.durban.gov.za:200/, or call City Investigation Unit on 0800 20 20 20 or go to the nearest police station.