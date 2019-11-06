The eThekwini Municipality wants disciplinary action to be implemented almost immediately against employees involved in over 300 cases of fraud, corruption and financial misconduct. The cases are currently sitting with the City’s Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU), the Executive Committee (Exco) was told at a recent meeting. According to the report tabled before Exco, there are plans in place to clear the backlog.

The plan includes city manager, Sipho Nzuza, who has directed that a project team be appointed to formulate an action plan to deal with this backlog. The team will monitor the implementation of the plan and produce a close out report that will include recommendations to prevent future backlogs. This will fast-track disciplinary action, including formal and informal hearings, to be monitored on a monthly basis.

Kaunda said: “Space should be given to allow the committee to work and implement the

plan, they must work with transparency and accountability as no official was above the law.”

The appointment of the team was brought by the recent Internal Audit Report for 2018/19, under the finding of lack of consequence management, that there is a backlog of 300 CIIU investigative reports recommending disciplinary action which are unresolved. Kaunda said: “We cannot go into the details of the cases as it could hamper parallel investigations being done by the police or Hawks. But I can assure you that no case will be suppressed with all cases following the correct course.”