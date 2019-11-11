The dull and overcast weather did not deter thousands of ululating fans from filling the streets of Durban to welcome the South African rugby World Cup champions at the victory parade on Friday.













Ecstatic fans screamed with joy as the Springboks paraded the beautiful golden Webb Ellis trophy which they won in their 32-12 victory against England in Japan on 2 November.

Proud fans from all walks of life thronged the beautiful coastal city of Durban to welcome the Springbok team who drove past in a green and gold open top bus. Enthusiastic fans of all ages showed their patriotism by wearing green and gold jerseys and some carried the South African flag.

Waves of workers left their job sites, youth and schoolchildren were bussed in from surrounding areas and stay-at-home mums and the aged, all took time out to show their love for their favourite team. The national heros did not disappoint their fans and obliged with autographs and photos.

The starting point on the city tour was uMhlanga which came to a standstill as the cavalcade weaved its way through the buzzing CBD. Euphoric fans said they had “waited for hours in the cold” to pay tribute to the rugby champions.

Leaving uMhlanga , the procession journeyed to KwaMashu where the crowds were absolutely sensational. Throngs of fans converged at the KwaMashu station to honour the third time Rugby World Cup winners.

Shosholoza and the national anthem reverberated through the clamour, cheer and blaring vuvuzelas. Shouts of “Bokke”, “Viva Bokke” , “Beast” and “stronger together” were heard in true South African celebration.

The spirit of unity continued in the port city of Durban as the green and gold bus rolled into town and stopped at the City Hall where wild fans converged to get a glimpse of the team and the Webb Ellis Cup.

The city management and police officials ensured that the waves of jubilant crowds that poured into the city were controlled in the “carnival like” atmosphere.

The open top bus weaved its way amidst cheering crowds along the beach front and ended at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, the premier of KwaZulu-Natal SihleZikalala and the MEC for sport and recreation, Hlengiwe Mavimbela warmly welcomed the team.

Zikalala said that the Springboks made South Africans proud. He thanked the team “for a job well done, for representing SA well, for keeping the SA flag high and restoring the potential and inspiration that we are one nation, united as one to overcome challenges.

“Young generations have been inspired to emulate the Springboks and excel. Thank you for restoring hope to a united, rainbow nation that go beyond racial divide and for putting Durban in a celebratory mood. We have not seen such a great scene in Durban for years,” said Zikalala.

Kaunda proclaimed that the people of eThekweni have been inspired by the Springboks passion and the manner in which they tackled the challenges to become champions. “We as a country, province and city will face the challenges of gender based violence, unemployment, poverty and inequality,” said Kaunda.

Durban was the second leg of the Springboks Champions Tour that kicked off in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto. East London and Port Elizabeth followed Durban with the parade ending in Cape Town on 11 November.

The Springboks achieved many accolades this year. The Rugby Championship and the Rugby World Cup was won in the same year. Pieter-Steph du Toit was crowned World Rugby Player of the Year, the Springboks earned the title of World Rugby Team of the Year and the Coach of the Year award was bestowed on Rassie Erasmus.

This is the first time that a black South Africa rugby captain, Siya Xolisi got to lift the Web Ellis Cup. This win ties South Africa with New Zealand in as many wins.

At the same time Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira, who played for the Kwa-Zulu Natal Sharks, announced his retirement from international rugby. He thanked everyone for being a part of his incredible journey.