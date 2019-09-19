Safripol says as a precautionary measure, it has decommissioned a section of its plant, based in Durban South, where a ‘vapour cloud’ incident on 16 August led to more than 400 young and old people receiving medical treatment.

The company in an email, rejected the claim by the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) that it was a toxic gas leak. It was reported in last week’s issue of Southern Star, that the SDCEA said that people living in Merebank, Jacobs and surroundings were stricken with breathing problems, headaches, dizziness and other ailments following the leak.

Since telephone calls by Southern Star to Safripol’s plants in Durban, Sasolberg and Brynstan (head office) for comment went unanswered, this newspaper is now publishing the company’s response received via emails on 17 September.

Michelle Cave, the managing director of BrandFundi, the public relations company acting on behalf of Safripol said: “Contractors were carrying out maintenance on one of the heat transfer systems during the afternoon of 16 August, which resulted in a vapour leak and an associated steam cloud. This cloud gave the impression of smoke from a fire and alarmed the residents who were concerned about their safety. The operators and other employees on-site were not injured. The residents adjacent to the plant complained of various symptoms associated with this plume.” She said as a gesture of goodwill, and to alleviate the residents’ apprehension about their well being, Safripol had commissioned a mobile health clinic, which has been running for over about a month, to assist residents affected by the plume.

“The medical experts gathered medical information and other data supported by the Safety Data Sheet of the leaked substance (Therminol VP1). They sadvised Safripol to run a weekly follow-up medical clinic to ensure no long-term effects on the affected individuals. This will continue until the results of the independent occupational health specialist report is released. The clinic operates on Wednesdays from 10am to 3pm at the Hime Street gate of Safripol. ,” said Cave.

According to Cave, the company has to date spent in excess of R750 000 on treatment, medication and support of the local community. ” Safripol has paid for the treatment of symptoms caused by the leak. We cannot be held accountable for pre-existing health conditions. The public health service and personal healthcare providers are better equipped to deal with that. No individual who showed symptoms associated with the vapour release was turned away by St Augustine’s Hospital,” she said.

Cave added that Safripol had appointed an independent occupational health specialist, an independent toxicologist and an independent company that can perform the AIR (Atmospheric Impact Report). ” While we await the final results of the investigations, we can confirm that Therminol VP1 is not a sensitiser (does not cause allergies) and is not a carcinogen ( does not cause cancer). It is non-toxic and there is no evidence to prove that the vapour cloud has any long-term health effects.”

According to Cave, the incident was caused by a faulty or defective valve.

“Investigations have commenced to determine the source of the issue. Currently, there is no evidence or indication that the cloud was caused by negligence of the operators, but investigations are still ongoing. Safripol is working with the Department of Labour and its accredited vendors to carry out an investigation under Section 31 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The Department of Labour will need to grant Safripol access once it has completed its investigations. Immediately after the incident, the valve was sealed, isolated, removed and sent for destructive forensic investigations,” she said. Cave remarked that it is crucial for Safripol to understand the root cause of the incident – equipment failure.

“Theoretically, the equipment should never have malfunctioned as it was only two-year’s-old, which is considered new. The cloud consisted of Therminol VP1, a chemical produced by the Eastman Group, comprising two stable compounds, namely biphenyl and biphenyl oxide. When heated, this liquid vaporises and allows the control of the chemical process in the plant (as part of the heating system).

The MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheet) indicates non-carcinogenicity, but this chemical may cause irritation to skin and can be harmful if inhaled. Ventilation instantly cools the plume, as was evident during the Safripol Durban plant incident,” said Cave.

According to Cave, no Safripol employees complained of any symptoms following the incident. ” The MSDS does not indicate that this substance will have any permanent harmful effect on people or the environment. Furthermore, the toxicology levels and any possible long-term effects are being determined by a group of medical experts appointed by the company,” she said.

According to Cave, Safripol has elevated the situation to include the relevant authorities for risk assessments on-site. ” The outcome from the forensic investigations will inform the corrective approach. Nonetheless, the plant is safe and should Safripol need to change the equipment design or procedures to be followed, the company will do so with the relevant technical providers. Safripol does not have any history of being fined for transgressions or non-conformances ,” said Cave.