Two hundred captive-bred endangered Pickersgill’s Reed frogs have been released in Mount Moreland and Prospecton in Durban.

The Department of Environmental Affairs, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the Johannesburg Zoo released the frogs last week.

It is the same areas where their parents originated. The release of the frogs took place one year after the publication of the biodiversity management plan for the species. The aim of the plan is to improve the conservation status of the frogs and secure its future survival in the wild. Environmental affairs said the major benefit of the management plan is to work in conjunction with the land owners.

“Among the actions is a breeding programme by Johannesburg Zoo to create sustainable populations of endangered amphibians. They can be introduced or re-introduced back into their natural environment whenever the need arises,” the department said. Amphibians play integral roles in most ecosystems and are the most threatened class of vertebrates globally. This situation is reflected in South Africa, with 30% of the country’s frog species listed under a threatened category. Overall 43% of South African frog species are endemic to the country. Of these, 35% are in a threatened category and all but one of the threatened species are endemic.

The department said the highest species richness for frogs occurs in KwaZulu-Natal, an area that has been recognised as being important for frog breeding. The Pickersgill’s Reed Frog is a small frog known only in the limited and highly fragmented coastal wetland habitat in KwaZulu-Natal, mostly commercially-owned land.

“Without concerted proactive conservation intervention, it is highly likely that the species will become extinct,” the department said. The Pickersgill’s Reed Frog is listed as endangered on the IUCN’s red data list and by South Africa’s threatened or protected species. The species is KwaZulu-Natal’s only amphibian species with this status. Threats include habitat loss as a result of wetland drainage or destruction for agricultural purposes, urban and industrial development, severe habitat fragmentation, alien vegetation and afforestation. In 2017, Johannesburg Zoo and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife signed an agreement to breed and re-introduce the Pickersgill’s Reed Frog.

Last week’s release of the frogs cemented that agreement.