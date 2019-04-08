KZN VIP members, police and local residents outside the murder victim’s house

An elderly woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found with her throat slit at a residence in Lanbury Place, Eastbury, Phoenix, a short while ago. The suspect, the victim’s husband, has handed himself over to Phoenix police.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “At about 12:45, the 64 year old suspect reported at the Phoenix police station and stated that he murdered his wife. Members then went out to Lanbury Place to verify whether what the suspect said was the truth or not. The member then came back to the station and reported to the detectives that the suspect did murder his wife by slitting her throat. The deceased, a 69-year-old female was bedridden and the suspect did everything for her. Motive is unknown at this stage and investigations are continuing.”

Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, KZN VIP director, Glen Naidoo, said, “I received a call from a frantic neighbour that a man had stabbed his wife and ran away. I was a few minutes away and immediately proceeded to the cul-de-sac on Lanbury Place in Eastbury.

Upon arrival on scene, I saw people peering into a window. I was informed that the stabbed victim was still alive inside.”

“The door was locked and in a desperate attempt to reach the stab victim I broke down the door and found the elderly woman on the bed with her throat slit. I attempted to find a pulse but to no avail. KZN VIP Response and Medics were quickly on scene and upon assessing the victim, KZN VIP medics found that she was deceased.

The murder weapon, what appeared to be some sort of meat cleaver, was on scene. The victim was lifeless on her bed,” said Naidoo.

Phoenix SAPS took over the investigation and it is alleged that the suspect handed himself over to police.

“Whilst on scene, neighbours and locals shared that the man has for a few days stated that he intends killing his wife and himself. No one paid attention and there was no intervention. Tragically, now a woman is dead. I urge anyone who is confronted by such claims to intervene and try and save a life in this way. Cries for help come in different forms. Don’t turn a deaf ear as sometimes it is too late,” said Naidoo.