Summerfield Dynamos under the Motsepe League, will play against Durban F.C on Saturday, 15 December at the Chatsworth Stadium.

This will be the last home game for 2018 and supporters are urged to come along and support the local team are are currently first on the standings. The league will resume on 12 January 2019 with Dynamos playing against Ashley United at the Chatsworth Stadium at 3pm.