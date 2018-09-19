The city of Durban scooped an international award in the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)’s 2018 One Planet City Challenge which was announced on Wednesday, 12 September, in San Francisco, California.

About 132 cities representing 23 countries participated in the Challenge and eThekwini Municipality was named as a national winner in the African category. EThekwini Municipality emerged as the strongest competitor from South Africa, with its well-rounded approach, especially regarding energy consumption targets and actions.

Receiving the award, mayor Zandile Gumede, said, “We are excited about winning this prestigious award, clearly whatever we have been doing as the city is working and it is getting international recognition. EThekwini Municipality has been a leader in climate action and continues to combine ambitious targets and focused action with community development initiatives.”

Durban made strong progress in improving sustainable mobility by building a spacious cycling network. The jury acknowledged eThekwini’s efforts towards sustainability to be particularly impressive, given the

small size, yet high population of the city. Gumede, who is also the vice president for c40 Cities, was speaking on the sides of the Global Climate Action Summit held in San Francisco, where she joined international community leaders engaging on issues of climate change.

Durban recently won a green award from the National Department of Environmental Affairs and Urban Greening from National Department of Agriculture.