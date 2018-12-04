The discovery of the body of a young man along the pathway in Pinecroft, alleged to be in close vicinity of a drug den, has brought into sharp focus the drug pandemic, as police reveal the deceased was a known drug-user who was found stabbed to death, on Sunday morning.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt Louise Naidoo, said, “A passerby reported that he had discovered the Indian man lying in the bushes next to the Pinecroft pathway. He found the man unresponsive. Police members found the man deceased. He appeared to be about 20-years-old and was lying face down. The deceased sustained two stab wounds to his chest.

The deceased was scrappily attired in grey check shorts, blue T-shirt and a blue jacket. He was covered with a black bin bag.”

According to Cpt Naidoo, the deceased was known to have lived on the streets and was a recognised drug-user. “The suspects in the murder are unknown at this stage and the body has been taken to Phoenix mortuary as investigations continue,” said Cpt Naidoo. KZN VIP Response team was dispatched to the scene and were met by police after reports filtered in of the body strewn on the pathway. “At that point, the man was already declared deceased. The pathway is notorious for muggings and other criminal activities. It is unhygienic and terribly polluted. Community members cannot use the pathway as a thoroughfare anymore as it is a danger zone,” said Naidoo.



It is alleged that a known drug den is a short distance from the pathway and drug users loiter around the area. Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh, said, “Death by violence hovers in Phoenix once again. Drug abuse rears its ugly head and snatches another victim. Drugs are a scourge in our community and police are striving to clamp down on the drug pandemic in the area. We will continue to work with all role-players to tackle this ongoing calamity as best we can. We need community members to work with police to help root out the evil of drugs in our community.”