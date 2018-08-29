A second victim is in hospital after a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into the Umgeni River on Sunday. The incident took place in Inanda Road in Springfield Park. The driver of the vehicle died on the scene.

Greenwood Park SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Vincent Mthembu, said the victims were pulled out of the river by the SAPS Search and Rescue team together with eThekwini Fire Department.

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson, said they responded to the scene around 9am. Jamieson said when they arrived, they found that the car was submerged in the water.

“The driver, a male believed to be in his 20s, had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more than paramedics could do for him. He was declared dead at the scene,” he said.

According to Jamieson, a second person in the vehicle had to be stabilised before the rescue team could hoist him to safer ground. “He was then treated by Advanced Life Support paramedics and stabilised before being rushed to a local hospital for further care,” Jamieson said.

A witness told Durban North News that the victims passed at the garage where they purchased something before taking off. “Everything happened so fast, all I saw was a vehicle diving into the river. It made a huge splash.”