The community is encouraged to attend the Tashnika Rambali Blood Drive in memory of Tashnika Rambali, on Sunday, 16 September, at Woonathee Sabha Hall, 8 Barackpur Road in Merebank.

The late, Tashnika Rambli, pictured with her family and a donor

The blood drive is a privately organised initiative by the Rambali family in memory of their late daughter, Tashnika, and cancer awareness campaigner. “Tashnika was a young lady who had big dreams, to grow up, find love, get a career, get married and have kids someday, but unlike others who pursued their dreams, she had to change her goals to focusing on staying alive, after her cancer diagnoses. Sharon Rambali, Tashnika’s mother, said, “God had other plans and she passed on 20 February 2017. While she lived and battled this ginormous monster we call ‘cancer’, she also put a tireless effort into creating awareness about the disease and the dire needs of other patients.”

The need for a readily available supply of blood is a challenge for many cancer patients and in order to address this, Tashnika started a blood and bone marrow drive, supported by the South African National Blood Service (SANBS). The initiative is continued by her family in order to assist other cancer patients in need. “Even though our little girl is no longer with us, we as her family continue to live in her legacy of saving lives. Please help us keep her memory alive by attending and encouraging others to also come donate blood at Tashnika Ramble’s Blood Drive,” said Sharon.

Tashnika’s motto was, ‘you don’t just save a life, you save a family’. The drive will be held from 10am to 4pm and the community is invited.

For any queries contact Sharon Rambali on 081 049 1408 or email rambaliverushka@gmail.com.