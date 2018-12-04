With the festive season upon us, blood is on high demand. The South African Blood Services (SANBS) is making an appeal for donations this December and January 2019.

“Traditionally, December is a difficult time for the South African National Blood Service (SANBS), as we are unable to collect the 3000 units of blood a day that is needed to treat patients, like those who are terminally ill, let alone any trauma incidents. If previous year’s blood stock levels, over the same period, is anything to go by, we know that we have some tough times ahead,” said SANBS regional marketing manager, Sifiso Khoza.

He said, “As we head into the busy holiday season, we are facing a particularly challenging situation and need blood and platelet donors to replenish the blood supply for hospital patients counting on us.

“Every day, we depend on the generosity of volunteers to roll up their sleeves to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for those in need, and today that need is urgent. We want to encourage the

public to find 30 minutes this holiday period to donate blood, because whilst you are relaxing and enjoying the break, your blood will be out there saving up to three lives,” added Khoza.



The KZN SANBS region has planned various special blood drive promotions over the festive season and into January 2019 with extended hours and additional weekend blood drives. The idea is to remain on people’s minds and to be accessible and convenient

It is only possible to meet the demand with the help of regular and committed blood donors. “Blood donors are extraordinary South Africans. They are the reason that healthcare workers in hospitals across the country can do their challenging jobs with more ease. We absolutely can’t do without this special type of volunteers, ”Khoza said.