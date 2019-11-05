The gruesome discovery of a dog hanged on a tree with a rope next to Gandhi Park on Sunday, has sparked the ire of the Phoenix community and the public at large, with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) calling for witnesses to come forward and provide information about the perpetrators behind the heinous crime.

Marketing manager at Durban and Coast SPCA Tanya Fleischer, said, “A few members of the public called in when they saw the dog as they were driving past. We do not usually collect deceased animals, but because this was in a public space and people were upset by it, Inspector Moloi went out to collect the animal.

One member of the public who had called in, waited for him (inspector) to arrive and met him at the scene.” According to Fleischer, the dog was a female, tan, cross breed and approximately three years old. “In addition to have been strangled, there were bruises on the dog as well,” added Fleischer. She said no owner has come forward to claim the deceased animal. No criminal case has been registered as yet.

“We cannot lay charges without knowing who the culprit is and no witnesses have come forward. The body was already decomposing, which suggests the dog was dead for a while and it’s body was hung up overnight on Saturday, for reasons unknown,” said Fleischer.

She urged anyone who has any further information to contact SPCA on 031 579 6501 and retain their anonymity.







Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT) spokesperson, Neeri Naidoo, said, “This kind of animal cruelty is absolutely intolerable and unacceptable. There is no reason to have subjected the dog to that kind of torture.”

“I urge pet owners to safeguard their pets at all costs to prevent such gross cruelty and abuse,” added Naidoo.