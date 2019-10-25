The Film and Publication Amendment Bill seeks to implement serious consequences for individuals who distribute inappropriate content online. One of these consequences include regulations on hate speech, where anyone found knowingly distributing films, games or publication which amounts to propaganda of war, incites violence or encourages hate speech on any medium, shall be faced with a possible fine of R150 000 or jail time. Tabloid Newspapers took to the streets and asked individuals if they thought this bill could help regulate hate speech on social media and other platforms?

Christine Govender



Christine Govender

I don’t think that this bill would do much, as most people don’t know that it exists. I think, if more coverage gets done around this subject, it could help to regulate hate speech on social media and other platforms.



Yoliswa Ngwenya

This bill will certainly aid in holding individuals accountable. We have already seen people like Vicki Momberg and Steve Hofmeyr face fines for making racist comments online. The bill is definitely a step in the right direction, to hold more people accountable.

Thabiso Dlamini

This bill will definitely help to regulate hate speech seen online. Many people won’t want to be fined or face consequences, so they will be less likely to distribute hate speech.



Vijay Ayier

Yes, this new bill will be a great help.

There is no regulation on social media and therefore people feel free to say what they like. This bill will help to hold people accountable.