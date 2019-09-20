

Protesters took to the streets by burning tyres and debris on the roads

Transit camp dwellers hailing from Mfundi Mngadi Drive (M35) in Isipingo embarked on service delivery protests on Thursday. About 150 residents took to the streets and complained bitterly about housing issues and other issues. Other aggrieved protesters from in the area also contributed to the chaos. Protesters burnt tyres and set fire to debris across roadways in Isipingo which caused huge traffic congestion. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said, “At 4am, a group of 150 people blockaded the corner of M35 and Old Main road where they burnt tyres. The local police as well as Public Order Police were at the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation. No damages were reported.”