Diabetes South Africa celebrated its 50th anniversary on Tuesday at the Protea Hotel by Marriot Durban Edward.

The organisation extended an invitation to communities to join their continued celebration on 17 November through an annual Durban Wellness Festival at uShaka Marine World. Diabetes Day is commemorated on 14 November around the world.

DSA’s manager, Jenny Russell said,“The campaign is intended to raise awareness of the impact of diabetes on patients, families and support networks and to promote the crucial role of the family in diabetes care and prevention.

“As diabetes is a chronic condition that can demand lifelong self-care by patients for successful management, parents, partners, and other family members or close friends can often play a strong supportive role.”

During the event, experts highlighted vital information regarding diabetes, as well as the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.







Chairperson of DSA, Sister Pilile Dlamini said that she witnessed diabetes at a young age when she was still a student nurse, when she saw a woman asleep while her baby was nursing on her. After many attempts to wake the woman up, she learned that the woman was in a diabetic comma. Since then, Dlamini said she has seen many individuals with diabetes, including her late husband and has learned that the disease is not a death sentence but can be managed.

” I am a witness that diabetes can be managed and you can live a normal life. My husband lived with diabetes for 43 years and his diabetes was well controlled. By taking care of him and ensuring that everything we did was healthy, we were able to bring up three beautiful daughters together,” said Dlamini.







Podiatrist, Anette Thompson, said that her first encounter with diabetes was with her grandfather, where at a very early age she and her brother were used to picking up their grandfather when he fell on the floor. Thompson said that in today’s society there are things individuals can do to make living with diabetes easy.

“Through daily walking we can get the blood flowing in our bodies, which is important for individuals with diabetes,” said Thompson.

At the walk, there will be free testing available and experts in the field of diabetes, as well as other wellness contributors to answer questions and provide guidance. For more information on this event, how to enter the walk or take a table, please call 031 201 2169 during office hours.