While other Durban flash floods victims are busy cleaning up and counting their losses, Oscar Gwala says he doesn’t know where to begin.

His house collapsed burying all his belongings inside. The 40-year-old father of four and breadwinner from Marianhill in New City said he lost everything. He is however, grateful that after all the trauma they went through he and his family are safe. They are currently living with a family relative as the one room that was left standing during the storm is not safe and can collapse anytime when it rains.

The collapsed Gwala home

The one room left which can collapse any moment

“We lost everything, we only have the clothes in our backs. My children lost all their school books and clothing and are currently going to school with nothing,” Gwala said. He is appealing to the community to assist him with anything just for his family to recover from this traumatic experience.

“I desperately need a place of my own because I cannot stay with my relatives forever. My biggest wish is to get land where I can build a new home for my family,” said Gwala.

Anyone willing to assist Gwala can contact him on 071 271 9593.