An investigation is underway following the suspension of a Tongaat Secondary School teacher, amid allegations of him having a sexual relationship with a pupil.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education launched the investigation when the shocking scandal came to light about the alleged relationship. Screenshots of an explicit conversation between the Grade 11 pupil and the teacher, have gone viral on social media, leading to outrage and a protest last week, outside the school gates. Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, on 9 September confirmed to the Tongaat and Verulam Tabloid that the teacher who has been allegedly exchanging nude photos with a learner at the school has been suspended, pending the outcomes of the investigation. Mshengu said: “We have placed a teacher on suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct. A male teacher at Tongaat Secondary School under the Pinetown District has been caught exchanging graphic material through WhatsApp messages. These include photos and text messages.

“Our attitude towards cases of this nature is that it makes schools an unsafe place to be for some of our children, suffocating many of their dreams and reducing the school experience for our children to a battle for survival rather than academic achievement.” He said the suspension was in line with the South African Schools Act, stating that a thorough investigation will be conducted while the teacher is on suspension. “The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal distances itself from any sexual harassment or abuse, and would not hesitate to act against any sexual offenders within the education sector. Sexual abuse has been as much a constant feature of South African schools as it has been of society in general. Many of our schools have become violent and unsafe environments, particularly for the girl-child. It is a matter that requires urgent attention from all sectors of society,” Mshengu said. Early this month, parents, pupils and members of the Tongaat Child Welfare blockaded the school entrance, calling for the immediate removal of the teacher who is alleged to be having a relationship with a Grade 11 pupil for two years.

The group were carrying banners written: “Say no to physical, sexual abuse” and “When you see something, say something.”

It is alleged that the school had been aware of the relationship for some time but no action had been taken.