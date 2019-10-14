It was a spectacular but sombre sight that filled the horizon at the uMhlanga Main Beach when the carcass of a white whale believed to be about six tonnes, washed up into the surf on Sunday morning.

Metro Police spokesperson, Sen Supt Parboo Sewpersad, said, “Ethekwini Metro Police and Metro Police Search and Rescue members together with lifeguards assisted to keep large crowds of curious beachgoers at a safe distance whilst a marine ecologist from KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife measured and took samples from the animal to determine the cause of death.”

“The whale appeared to have been deceased for between three to four days and was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Despite, the inclement weather, the teams on site worked until after midnight to dissect the whale. Many thanks goes out to the integrated team who worked tirelessly to ensure the carcass was removed. The landscaping is being dealt with,” Sewpersad added.



He said beachgoers were urged to stay away from the water which was believed to be contaminated. The sighting caused a frenzy with spectators with many snapping pictures, selfies and videoing the scene to share on social media.

The whale carcass was removed overnight. According to uMhlanga UIP, the damage to the promenade area is minimal. “The eThekwini Municipality Parks Department staff are currently busy cleaning the last of the fragments left behind. The vicinity still has quite a strong smell and the beaches are still closed.”