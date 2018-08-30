“An unrecognisable decomposed body was found near the M13 Highway on Tuesday, 28 August,” said the spokesperson for the Pinetown police, Captain Bongumusa Manqele.

“His facial features could not be identified as his face was decomposed,” said Manqele.

Pinetown police are looking for the relatives of the man. “The deceased is estimated to be in his thirties. He was wearing a black jersey and blue denim jeans and there was a plastic bag with a Wi-Fi router and a cable next to him,” said Manqele.

Anyone who might be able to help with any information should contact Sgt Mariette Smith on 031 325 5054 during office hours or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.