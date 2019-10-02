A rape charge has been added to the wrap sheet of the Pinetown father who is accused of killing his three children and stepdaughter on 3 September .

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Ramkissoon – Kara said the additional charge surfaced after it was alleged that the accused raped the victim before he allegedly murdered his children. The accused appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and will have to enter a plea for the rape charge.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in court next week. The accused made headlines when his three biological children aged between four and 10 were found hanged in their family residence in Wyebank whilst his stepdaughter from his wife’s previous relationship was found strangled in a bush in Pinetown.