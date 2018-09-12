The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini will be voting against an item before the eThekwini Council that will cost ratepayers almost

R100 million on ‘mayoral parlour events’ over three years.

These events are arbitrarily named and do not include cost breakdowns, smacking of easy tenders for pals.

A “We are responsible young people campaign” costs a ridiculous R1,5 million per year, a “Visit to a woman in prison” costs R 300 000 per year, and “Civic functions” costs R8 003 215 for just one year. These are three examples of 29 listed items, totalling an outrageous R97 777 864.

Whilst ordinary eThekwini residents suffer from increasingly high costs of living and poor service delivery, their mayor is intent on spending millions to boost her personal profile. When the DA queried these events and amounts in the eThekwini Executive Committee, no answers could be provided. Many of the events listed concern youth or military veterans and must be seen for what they are: the last-ditch attempt

by Zandile Gumede to appease those who got her into power.

The ANC Youth League and the MK Veterans were both strong supporters of Gumede who have since lost interest in her. Whilst DA mayors can show proven track records of delivery where they govern, Zandile Gumede is under investigation by the Hawks for allegedly forcing the award of lucrative tenders to her cronies. Her responses to these allegations have been vague at best, and attempts to save face by hosting lavish events won’t work.

The DA will continue to fight for better service delivery and accountability in eThekwini. Mayor Zandile Gumede’s events jamboree is a waste of money and isn’t fooling anyone.

Cllr Nicole Graham

DA eThekwini Caucus Leader