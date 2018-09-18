Democratic Alliance councillor in eThekwini Municipality, Zwakele Mncwango, was announced as the Democratic Alliance’s KZN premiere candidate for the 2019 elections.

DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, and DA premier candidate, Zwakele Mncwango, were seen at the historical site of Ohlange High School in Inanda

The announcement was made by DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, on Thursday, 13 September, at Ohlange High School, in Inanda, founded by the first ANC president, John Langalibalele Dube, in 1900. This is where former South African president, Nelson Mandela, cast his first democratic vote in 1994.

Maimane said that Mncwango tells a story of many South Africans and represents a new generation of 21st century leaders who stand for the values of freedom, diversity, fairness and opportunity.

He added that the premier candidate will begin a team and lead a campaign with South Africans who are committed to fighting the cancer of corruption.

Mncwango, who addressed DA councillors, activists and the media after the announcement was made, said, “It is a great honour to accept my party’s nomination to serve as its premier candidate for KZN in the 2019 election.

“I am proud to be a son of this great province which is vast and diverse. Former president Nelson Mandela’s vote at this very same spot, I believe marked the beginning of a new era of shared success and opportunity and the beginning of a government for the people and by the people.”