More than 600 000 full-time candidates are registered for the final matric exams, which gets underway in earnest on Wednesday, 23 October and wraps up in 28 November.

It’s the final school hurdle for hundreds and thousands of learners and the Chatsworth Tabloid visited Crossmoor Secondary School where matriculants were in full swing with revision studies.



Matriculant, Ashirvad Jodhan said, “At the moment, I’m still very stressed. I have created an intensive study programme and I am confident I will get where I want to be. I am concentrating on Physical Science and Mathematics which are my passion.” Nokukhanya Happiness Shelembe also said the stress levels are high. “I don’t know what to expect. I am focusing on Mathematics and Accounting as I did not do well in those subjects in the Trial Exams,” she said.







Rivak Shah said his mother is his biggest support system at home who pushes him to succeed and the “teachers are also motivational and encourages us to study as this period impacts our future.” Another learner, Tercia Fortein said she realises the magnitude and importance of the examination as it will impact on future study and career decisions. She said: “I want to apply for a qualification in Human Resources. I am focusing on Life Sciences and Maths.”

According to Vahini Jessica Moodley, as intimidating as it is, students have no choice but to do their best. “We have to stay motivated. Developing an effective study timetable with a balanced schedule including breaks and also following a healthy diet is advised.”

For the national and provincial departments of Basic Education, these exams are the culmination of months of planning for the printing and secure storage of exam papers and the appointment of monitors and markers. The Department of Basic Education’s Paddy Padayachee said: “The only red flag we have is under-staff capacity, but heads of departments will ensure all examinations, especially the Grade 12 one, get all the resources they do need even if they have an insufficient budget.”

Quality assurance body Umalusi said it was all systems go and confirmed its state of readiness for the 2019 exams. Umalasi chief executive officer Mafu Rakometsi said. “I can report to the South African public that by and large, our system is ready to administer the 2019 final examinations. Umalusi will be monitoring the conduct of the examinations to ensure full compliance.”