A Netcare 911 paramedic’s passion for saving lives reached out to critters when she heard about an out of control fire near an animal shelter in Quarry Road, Uvongo and she immediately sprang into action and raced to the scene to save the fur babies, recently.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said, “Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic Tanya Grobler heard about an out of control bush fire burning near to an animal shelter in Uvongo and raced to the scene. She arrived to find a large community presence offering assistance in moving the animals to a place of safety as the smoke had caused minor breathing problems to a few of the animals which all except one were found to be healthy.

“A grey feline had suffered the effects of smoke inhalation needed to be nebulised on scene, eventually making a full recovery and given the all clear by SPCA officials.”

“Five members of the community had to be treated for minor smoke inhalation on scene but were found to be in a stable condition. It is believed the fire had started at a rubbish dump close to the property which spread to the bush. The Fire and Rescue Services were on scene to douse the flames,” said Herbst. He thanked the shelter officials and the Uvongo community members who offered assistance at the shelter.