Ward 33 Councillor Mmabatho Tembe embarked on a clean-up initiative in her ward.

According to Tembe, keeping the environment clean is very important in all communities. She invited the eThekwini Departments including Parks and the Durban Solid Waste for a clean-up which started at Bulwer Park on Tuesday morning.

Cllr Tembe said she would like to thank both the municipal departments for responding to her call. She further notifies the community that her offices will be closed for the holidays from Friday, 21 December until Friday, 4 January 2019.

She said she can be reached on her cellphone or via email of emergency.

The public can make use of the following contacts during the office break. Metro police on 031361000

Eservices – eservices@durban.gov.za or 0801313013.

Electricity – custocare@elec.durban.gov.za

“Please stay safe always and remember to spread love and light. I will see you in the new year,” said Tembe.