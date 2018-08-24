Reports of missing Sydenham boy, Miguel Louw sighted in Port Shepstone, sent police to vicinities within the area, taking the search for the youngster to the South Coast.



Police spokesman, Lt/Col Thulani Zwane, said, “Police have made enquiries around the Port Shepstone Taxi rank from a trolley pusher, as well as, the car guards and have no valid information regarding the missing child.”



The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Miguel became murkier, recently, as information emerged that the accused in the case had the boy’s and his sister’s birth certificates and Miguel’s mum’s original identity document in his possession at the time of his arrest.



Ten-year-old Miguel was last seen in the company of the accused, who cannot be identified, leaving a local KFC outlet, a stone’s throw from his grandmother’s home where he resided with his family. CCTV footage revealed the accused and Miguel entering the food outlet with the accused placing an order whilst the boy waited for him. Both the accused and Miguel then await the order whilst chatting with each other. The man appears to be quite familiar with Miguel as he reaches out to touch him whilst chatting. Upon collecting the order, the accused exits the KFC outlet with Miguel following. The accused then pauses and takes hold of Miguel’s hand and the last image seen is of them walking away.



Raylene Louw, mother of Miguel, spoke to the Carte Blanche team in an emotional interview replaying the morning she last saw her son leave for school more than three weeks ago. The Rippon Road Primary School learner bid his mom goodbye and never returned home.



It emerged that the accused worked with Raylene and also undertook odd jobs around the family’s home. He had met both children on occasion.

Raylene continues to plead for her son’s return. She said that she believes that he is still alive and she just wants him back home.



A reward of R50, 000 is being offered for Miguel’s safe return and was sponsored by family and donors. The family claims that there will be no questions asked if Miguel is handed over safely and the cash will be paid out to the respondent.



The search for Miguel continues and anyone with information that can assist in the case is urged to contact Sydenham SAPS on 031 203 2707 or Crime Stop on 0860 010111.