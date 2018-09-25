A housing development project in Rockfern Gardens, Rockford, Phoenix, was halted following a meeting with the community, Ward 48 councillor, Bradley Singh, and eThekwini Housing Department officials.

Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid, a resident in the area for the past 31 years, Tyra Mohammed, said, “We will not allow a development to take place as this site is used as a play ground by our kids. Furthermore, there was no consultation with the residents regarding this development and we need clarity as to what is going on. The only time we realised that a development was to take place was two weeks ago when they were starting to dig to put the sewer line, which we stopped.

“In 2016, residents approached the municipality to adopt the land, a petition was done and signed by all interested residents but our application was declined. We were not given any valid reasons as to why the application was declined. Councillor Bradley Singh also tried to assist us in getting the site but was unsuccessful in his attempts. So, it comes as a shock to us and the community is up in arms that a housing project was passed without no public consultative process.”

Another resident, Clive Chetty, said, “Our ultimate cry is that this is the only play area where our kids get to play. The municipal grounds are drug-ridden, therefore they cannot go and play there. This is the safest place for our kids. Their safety is important and this is the only play ground that they have known for all these years, which is now being taken away from them. We refuse to allow the building of a house as this will ultimately drive our kids to drugs and other bad habits when they no longer have a place to play and engage in sports. We will do whatever it takes to stop this development from happening.”According to Singh, following a meeting between himself and the Parks and Housing Departments, it was agreed that the land in Rockfern Gardens would be allocated to the Parks Department for the 100 Parks Projects for Ward 48.

“It is absolutely surprising that people now have plans and want to develop housing on this site. We agreed with the Department of Human Settlements that certain pieces of land will be left for recreational purposes and this particular spot in Rockfern was one of those spots. We had a meeting with the community and resolved that no building will take place until we meet with the Housing Department regarding the decisions that were taken in May earlier this year. A decision was taken and we will stand by it.” Singh added that once he meets with all departments, he will report back to the community.

Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid, eThekwini Municipality’s acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said, “The land was transferred to a beneficiary on 2 March 2016. The resident’s application to adopt the land was declined as the site was already earmarked for housing development prior to their application, as the site is zoned for residential purposes. Human Settlements have never been privy to any agreement with the ward councillor. The site that is allocated for public open space according to the Municipal GIS is Erf 155 Rockford (21 Redberry). The decision that was taken was that an amicable solution should be sought as legally the beneficiary is the owner of the site.

Discussions are being held in pursuit of finding a solution that does not prejudice the beneficiary or the community.”