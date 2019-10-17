Yet another student has been gruesomely murdered at a university in Durban. Samkelo Zondi of Swayimani, near Pietermaritzburg, a BCom student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal was found burning in a bush on Saturday morning.

It is alleged that Zondi was murdered and burnt by his friend, Khayelihle Nzimande of Ntuzuma. Nzimande was arrested by the Risk Management Services and was handed over to the Westville SAPS.

UKZN students march at the Westville Campus on Monday, demanding justice for Samkelo

He appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the killing and was remanded in custody. The accused was ordered to appear in court on Monday, 21 October, for a bail application. The state is opposing bail.

In court, Nzimande showed no remorse. He insisted that the court grant him time to consult with his family, before telling the court whether he would need a Legal Aid lawyer or his own attorney.

Realising that none of his family members were in court, Nzimande questioned

the court as to why none of his family members were present. “It is the duty

of the police to inform my family of my court appearance. I have the right to inform my family that I will be in court,” he said.

The accused claimed that police had denied him access to the phone, to inform his family of his arrest. “Is it fair that I was denied my legal rights? he asked. After police called for his family, outside court, one of his family members presented themselves.







“On the day of Nzimande’s arrest, security officers saw him coming from the bush, where some smoke followed, in the early hours of the morning. Upon investigation they found Zondi’s body burning in the bush. “In a statement, the institution said the badly burnt body was found in a rugby field near the Westville campus. The university also confirmed that the suspect was also a student of UKZN and was an acquaintance of the victim.



Nzimande makes his appearance in court- pic credit- Dispatch Live





“We cannot continue to lose young innocent lives in this manner. Young people are supposed to focus and complete their studies and contribute to make SA a better place.

“We appeal to anyone with information to come forward and assist in this investigation,” said UKZN spokesman, Ashton Bodrick.

A number of people had been taken

in for questioning at the university and Its alleged that two days before Zondi’s body was found, his girlfriend had reported him to be missing.







UKZN said a moment of silence for Zondi was held on its campuses on Monday at 1pm. “The academic programme was suspended for the afternoon, to allow all staff and students time and space to grieve and honour Zondi’s memory.



“University management is offering support to Zondi’s family and his girlfriend, who is also a UKZN student. We extend our deepest condolences to Zondi’s family, fellow students and friends and wish them strength through this difficult time.



“Management strongly condemns all acts of violence and is making every effort to create a safe and secure environment for all students and staff. The University is also working on a series of initiatives towards creating a violence-free institution,” added Bodrick.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, attended the scene and said the 25 year old accused had been detained by the police on charges of murder. “His colleagues and witnesses were interviewed to find out what really happened. They were quite shocked. What was worrying is that there was lot of security in the premises on the day, vehicles conducted patrols in the premises.”

According to Naicker, the accused and the deceased are believed to have had a very close relationship.”These things happen in a closed environment. Looking at the area and location where the body was found, it seems that the victim was lured to the area, by the suspect. However, all will be determined by the pathologists report,” said Naicker.

After the suspect was apprehended, its alleged that he confessed to the security official who questioned him about the incident, saying his friend was a ‘Zombie’ who never deserved to be buried. He confessed to dousing Zondi with paraffin and setting him alight in the bush. A video of his confession went viral and police condemned the sharing of the video.

The suspects confessions paints a picture of him having psychological issues, however, word is that Nzimande had beliefs that Zondi was bewitching him. It is alleged that on Wednesday, Nzimande had visited a sangoma. It is also alleged that on the day Zondi went missing, Nzimande went to his room and found Zondi with his girlfriend. It was then that Nzimande insisted that Zondi follows him immediately. According to reports, Zondi left his girlfriend and followed his friend to find out was so important.







Its is further reported that the next morning Nzimande was questioned by the girlfriend on the whereabouts of the deceased, however, Nzimande said he last saw him on Wednesday, after a work out. That was when the girlfriend decided to report Zondi missing.

Speaking to reporters the deceased brother, Sbo Zondi said he was shocked by the news, as his brother was doing his final year and his parents were looking forward to him starting his career. He said his parents are devastated.

This murder of a university student is the third this year. Not so long ago, a Durban University of Technology student, Sandile Ndlovu was attacked and assaulted in the university’s, Steve Biko Campus, in September and later succumbed to head injuries, after being unconscious in ICU for over a week. Still at this point no arrest has been made for his murder.

Mlungisi Madonsela, a third year business administration student at DUT, from Jozini, was shot and killed during a protest in February, allegedly by private security guard, outside the Steve Biko Campus. In August the National Prosecuting Authority said it would be reviewing the decision to close the investigation of his death.

After the tragic death of Ndlovu, the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, urged the criminal justice system for a speddy arrest and the prosecution of the culprits.

Nzimande said institutions are a place of teaching and learning not places to breed criminals and lawlessness. He said his expectations are for the university management to safeguard the lives of everyone on campus including the university property.

UKZN students are expected to hold a march for Zondi on Monday