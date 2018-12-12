City Manager, Sipho Nzuza has strongly condemned the vandalism incident which took place on Friday, 07 December. The eThekwini Municipality’s Supply Chain Management tender boxes in the engineering building, located at the Old Fort Complex, were allegedly vandalised by a disgruntled group of people.

“This incident is completely uncalled for and we are in the process of identifying the culprits. We have opened a case with the South African Police Services and are conducting intensive investigations using our CCTV footage. The group allegedly seized important and confidential documents from the boxes and littered the streets with it.

Head of the SCM Unit, Andre Peterson said that due to this incident, the opening of some tenders will be cancelled. “We are aware that certain tenders are affected by this incident and we will keep the public informed of the developments.” Peterson urged members of the public to approach the municipality if they have any issues. “This incident has now hindered our processes and affects our timelines. We call on people to meet with us if they are facing any challenges or if they need any assistance.”

The affected tenders are:

Maintenance and repair of medium voltage and low voltage substation and medium and low voltage overhead and underground mains for MV/LV operations E.9611A

• Maintenance and repair of medium voltage and low voltage substation and medium and low voltage overhead and underground mains for MV/LV operations E.9611B

• Clearance and eradication of vegetation in close proximity to MV/LV overhead lines and substations up to and including 11000V E.9614

• Maintenance and repair of medium voltage and low voltage substation and medium and low voltage overhead and underground mains for MV/LV operations E.9637A

• Maintenance and repair of medium voltage and low voltage substation and medium and low voltage overhead and underground mains for MV/LV operations E.9637B

• Distribution of Ezasegagasini Metro Newspaper. 1A-004

• Appointment of a PR and Marketing agency to professionally design the new logo and the accompanying manual for application thereof. 1A-041

• Expression of interest for a panel of service providers for the supply, hire, delivery, installation and operation of marquee, sound, stage, catering and various other related equipment as per the scope for the Mayoral parlour programmes. 1A.38170

• Request for proposals – appointment of a service provider to conduct public transport surveys along the C3 corridor of the Integrated Rapid Transport Network in eThekwini Metro known as Go Durban 1T.39101

• Completion of Wande Cele Road and Maurice Gumede Drive sidewalk in Wards 93 and 86. 7R-41054

• Construction of sidewalks on MR 431 in Georgedale area, Ward 5. 3R-40810

• Rehabilitation of soccer field, the combination courts and stormwater reticulation at Ntuzuma G sportsfield, Zimnene Road, Ward 42. 4V38307

• Appointment of a professional service provider to undertake NQF level 2 Assistant Chef Skills Training Programme. 1Z.066

• Eastbury Drive Trunk sewer upgrades (Marshall Drive). WS.7116

• Solid waste management in Durban Central Business District Zone 1 Wards 28 and 32. WS.7084

• Solid waste management in Durban Beachfront, Wards 26 and 27. WS.7085