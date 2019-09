In a labour of love act, St Winifred’s Methodist Church knitted, crocheted and sewed colourful knee blankets for needy patients of Khanya Hospice.The hospice’s CEO, Neil McDonald, thanked Elaine Trotter and other congregation members for the wonderful gesture.

Pictured with Neil McDonald, the CEO of Khanya Hospice are Thabile Dlamini, Lungi Khumalo, Sue van Rijsbergen, the hospice’s nursing manager, GT Mtijane, Nonjabulo Mavundla and Elaine Trotter from St Winifred’s Methodist Church