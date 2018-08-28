A group of children made a grisly discovery when they stumbled upon a discarded foetus on an unpaved road at an informal settlement known as the Sand Pit in Redcliffe, Verulam on Saturday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members were called out to the vicinity after receiving reports of the dumped foetus.

RUSA head, Prem Balram, said, “At approximately 9:17am, on Saturday, members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to an informal settlement and found a large group of people around a foetus on an unpaved road.

“Residents stated that the discovery was made by a group of children who were on their way to a communal toilet.

“It is alleged that an abortion was performed elsewhere and the foetus was discarded on the dirt road, however, this could not be confirmed.

“The sex and race of the child could not be determined. Police are investigating further.”