Three people including an eight-year-old child sustained various injuries when two vehicles collided on Booth Road and Bellair Road, on Friday night.

Rescue Care paramedics responded to the two vehicle collision at the intersection where the one vehicle overturned coming to rest on its roof, after their arrival.









Operations manager at Rescue Care, Garrith Jamieson, said, “Two adults and one child believed to be eight-years-old sustained moderate to severe injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” said Jamieson. The cause of the accident is unknown and will be investigated further by SAPS.